Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Gap Up to $28.47

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.47, but opened at $32.30. Allogene Therapeutics shares last traded at $29.19, with a volume of 66,439 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.62.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.21. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $320,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 431,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,824,863.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

