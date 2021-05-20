Allred Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions makes up approximately 0.7% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KTOS. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.30.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $305,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 9,103 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $273,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,369 shares of company stock worth $2,116,295. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $23.75 on Thursday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 593.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

