Allred Capital Management LLC Has $12.26 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 784,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,042,000 after buying an additional 390,899 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,618,000 after buying an additional 341,613 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after buying an additional 335,837 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,919,000 after buying an additional 303,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,881,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $153.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $112.91 and a one year high of $158.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

