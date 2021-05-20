Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 13,199 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,199 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 4.5% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $9,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $71.73 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.27.

