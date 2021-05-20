Allred Capital Management LLC Takes $2.86 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $231.32 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.41 and a 52-week high of $238.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.77.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

