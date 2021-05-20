ALLY (ALY) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.39 Million

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded up 105.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One ALLY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ALLY has a total market capitalization of $36.70 million and $11.39 million worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ALLY has traded 1,039.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00075739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00017816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $481.06 or 0.01183324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00058781 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,008.22 or 0.09859526 BTC.

About ALLY

ALLY is a coin. It launched on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official website for ALLY is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

ALLY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALLY using one of the exchanges listed above.

