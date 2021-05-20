Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Achieves Market Cap of $394.35 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 42.1% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $394.35 million and $60.94 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for $1.38 or 0.00003313 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00151068 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003168 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00021457 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004936 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

ALPHA is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,579,035 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.