Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.6% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,271.50 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,351.65 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,267.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,975.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

