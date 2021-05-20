Alta Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,883 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,674 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,883 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Teleflex worth $18,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 13.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in Teleflex by 0.5% in the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 5,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Teleflex by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex stock opened at $390.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $449.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $419.65 and its 200 day moving average is $398.12.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Teleflex from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.44.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.