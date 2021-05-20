Alta Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,898 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 808 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 2,841 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,173,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.00.

NYSE UNH opened at $409.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $393.11 and its 200-day moving average is $356.50.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

