Alta Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 279,442 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,690,000. Alta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of GoDaddy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 238.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 1,939.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.21.

Shares of GDDY opened at $80.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of -25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.56 and its 200 day moving average is $81.21. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 7,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $595,173.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,803,167.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,577 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

