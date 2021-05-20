Alta Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 101.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 140,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,635,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $214.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.05. The company has a market capitalization of $186.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.70 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

