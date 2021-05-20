Alta Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 77.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 552,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,140 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for about 2.6% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $84,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 6,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,613,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $159.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.02 and a 12 month high of $167.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

BR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

