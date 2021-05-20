Alta Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 81.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,030,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 463,053 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 3.8% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Fiserv worth $122,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $7,863,000. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.1% in the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 37,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $113.07 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.06 and a 200-day moving average of $115.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

