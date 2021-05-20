Alta Capital Management LLC Buys 319,484 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 92.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 665,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,484 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of IAA worth $36,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,360,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of IAA by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,858,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,736,000 after buying an additional 433,443 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,368,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAA by 986.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 397,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,853,000 after buying an additional 361,247 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,454,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,340,000 after buying an additional 281,966 shares during the period.

Get IAA alerts:

NYSE IAA opened at $56.47 on Thursday. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.87 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.12 and its 200 day moving average is $60.16.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IAA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.