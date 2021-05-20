Alta Capital Management LLC Buys 39,295 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,295 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KR opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.11.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.