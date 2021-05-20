Alta Capital Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 70.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,775 shares of company stock worth $7,896,521. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $213.33 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The stock has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of -57.81, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.53.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

