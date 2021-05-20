Alta Capital Management LLC Has $179 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 81.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 607,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 272,197 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 5.5% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $179,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,941,977 shares of company stock worth $575,411,465. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $313.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $889.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $309.16 and its 200-day moving average is $280.87. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.