Alta Capital Management LLC Has $21.59 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,829 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Cintas worth $21,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Cintas by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $342.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $238.76 and a 12 month high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.43.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.