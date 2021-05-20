Alta Capital Management LLC Has $24.12 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,961 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,521 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $24,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $1,052,000. Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $421.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $115.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $407.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $271.54 and a 52-week high of $424.64.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.91.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

