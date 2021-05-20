Alta Capital Management LLC Has $5.78 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 102.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 35,853 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,808 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 8.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Phillips 66 by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 234,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,375,000 after acquiring an additional 26,675 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 26.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 31.4% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 356,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,069,000 after acquiring an additional 85,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock opened at $85.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.27. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $90.59. The company has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

