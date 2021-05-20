Alta Capital Management LLC Has $60.87 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 91.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,056 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 61,305 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.9% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $60,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.08.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $480.47 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $361.44 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $229.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $498.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

