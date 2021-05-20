Alta Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 94.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 505,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,761 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 1.2% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $39,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $85.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $87.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

