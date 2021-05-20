Alta Capital Management LLC Purchases 198,372 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,372 shares during the period. PerkinElmer makes up about 1.7% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of PerkinElmer worth $54,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 5,660.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.42.

Shares of PKI opened at $142.63 on Thursday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.87 and a 12 month high of $162.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

