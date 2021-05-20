Alta Capital Management LLC Purchases 216,331 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 89.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,020 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,331 shares during the quarter. Citrix Systems comprises 2.0% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Citrix Systems worth $64,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 23,041 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,408 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 262,923 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $34,206,000 after buying an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $115.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.40 and its 200 day moving average is $130.61.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $90,700.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,702 shares of company stock worth $4,378,181. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.20.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

