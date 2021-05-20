Alta Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,472 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 105.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.83.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,201 shares of company stock valued at $15,374,386 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AMT opened at $246.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.65 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.17%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.