Alta Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,323,051 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 578,619 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies accounts for about 2.7% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of The TJX Companies worth $87,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,479,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,149,704,000 after acquiring an additional 621,931 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,736 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,476,649,000 after buying an additional 6,706,718 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 17,112,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,138,821,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,048,401,000 after buying an additional 15,342,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.21.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $67.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.46. The company has a market capitalization of $81.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.30, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

