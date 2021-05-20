AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$27.00 at Canaccord Genuity

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.43.

ALA traded down C$0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$24.06. The stock had a trading volume of 403,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,890. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$14.55 and a twelve month high of C$24.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.73 billion and a PE ratio of 18.76.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 1.7799998 EPS for the current year.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

