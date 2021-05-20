Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.01 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 195.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total transaction of $251,231.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,831.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $280.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $286.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.73. The company has a market capitalization of $178.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $191.13 and a 52 week high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

