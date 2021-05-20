Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,580 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.91 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.74.

