Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.490-4.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have commented on MO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.10.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.03. 5,165,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,560,375. The stock has a market cap of $92.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.63. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.