Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 167.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,104 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.68% of Ambarella worth $24,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 433.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,563,000 after purchasing an additional 783,874 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,926,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,222,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Ambarella by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 341,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,339,000 after purchasing an additional 253,802 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Ambarella by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 299,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,454,000 after purchasing an additional 120,600 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $92.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.73. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 5,616 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $628,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total transaction of $929,445.57. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,408,590.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,461 shares of company stock worth $9,124,710 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMBA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

