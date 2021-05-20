Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,767,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,486 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.56% of Amcor worth $103,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,949,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,344,000 after buying an additional 1,956,166 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 13,408,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,823,000 after purchasing an additional 400,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Amcor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,369,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,591,000 after purchasing an additional 254,912 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,471,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,478,000 after buying an additional 561,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,196,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,703,000 after buying an additional 804,821 shares in the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $12.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. Amcor’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

In other news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.49.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

