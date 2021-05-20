AMEPAY Trading Down 24.6% This Week (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 20th. Over the last week, AMEPAY has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0359 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AMEPAY has a market capitalization of $8.99 million and approximately $526,992.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00072246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.21 or 0.00432802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00219689 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $392.04 or 0.00985249 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00034434 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

