American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.37. American Campus Communities also posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

In related news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 5.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 226,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACC traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,084. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $47.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Campus Communities (ACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.