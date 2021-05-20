American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AEO. Cowen increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $34.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 1.42. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,614,000 after buying an additional 2,766,531 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $3,246,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $142,070,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 281,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 202,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 85,729 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 61,030 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $5,681,080.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,169,561.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $32,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,069.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,038 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.