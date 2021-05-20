American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Shares Down 4.1% on Insider Selling

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)’s share price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $30.80 and last traded at $30.86. 3,558 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 676,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.19.

Specifically, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $184,351.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,001,335.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,086.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,041 shares of company stock worth $2,274,322 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AEL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million. On average, equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.