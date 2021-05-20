American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFINP) Stock Price Down 1%

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.63 and last traded at $25.64. 18,028 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 19,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.90.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.39.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.