American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $16,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in American International Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 107,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Triad Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 329,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 88,734 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 15,095.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 19,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

In related news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG opened at $50.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $52.70.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.