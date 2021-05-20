American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.52

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.52 and traded as high as $19.69. American River Bankshares shares last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 30,855 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRB. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American River Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get American River Bankshares alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $116.99 million, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average is $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that American River Bankshares will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRB. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in American River Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American River Bankshares by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in American River Bankshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in American River Bankshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 217,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in American River Bankshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American River Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRB)

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.