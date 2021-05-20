Amon Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.71 Million (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One Amon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Amon has a total market cap of $4.71 million and $20,433.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00076544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 65% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00018891 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.24 or 0.01191112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,139.39 or 0.09895758 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00055628 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

AMN is a coin. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 708,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official website is amon.tech . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

