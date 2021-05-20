Ampleforth (AMPL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.44 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $216.71 million and approximately $10.44 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00076361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00018780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $486.76 or 0.01171843 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00057862 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,145.84 or 0.09980823 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 444,905,156 coins and its circulating supply is 295,404,722 coins. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.