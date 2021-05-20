ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.60

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and traded as high as $4.60. ANA shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 363 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALNPY. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of ANA in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on ANA in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.

