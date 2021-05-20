Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Lifted to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $185.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $165.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.82% from the stock’s previous close.
ADI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.
ADI stock opened at $153.12 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $109.52 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The company has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.27 and a 200 day moving average of $149.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 2,341 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $374,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $982,365.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,638. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.
Analog Devices Company Profile
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.
