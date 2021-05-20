Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Lifted to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $185.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $165.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.82% from the stock’s previous close.

ADI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI stock opened at $153.12 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $109.52 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The company has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.27 and a 200 day moving average of $149.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 2,341 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $374,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $982,365.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,638. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.