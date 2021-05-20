Analysts Anticipate CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.94 Billion

Equities analysts predict that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will announce $4.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CDW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $4.96 billion. CDW posted sales of $4.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full year sales of $20.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.87 billion to $20.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $21.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.74 billion to $21.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CDW.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CDW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.75.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $168.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.21. CDW has a 12 month low of $105.41 and a 12 month high of $184.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.58%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,866.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in CDW by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management lifted its stake in CDW by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 12,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 183,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,124,000 after acquiring an additional 41,648 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in shares of CDW by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 88,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,694,000 after buying an additional 19,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDW (CDW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.