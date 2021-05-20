Analysts Anticipate Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $310.55 Million

Brokerages expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will announce sales of $310.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $327.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $293.20 million. Comstock Resources reported sales of $179.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $340.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors cut Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

CRK opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.62. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $6.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Comstock Resources by 47.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,258 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 55.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,330 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,149,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,447,000 after buying an additional 1,113,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,331,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,917,000 after buying an additional 74,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,376,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,626,000 after buying an additional 373,423 shares in the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

