Analysts Anticipate IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $1.02. IDEAYA Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 89.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IDEAYA Biosciences.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,613.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,466,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,957,000 after buying an additional 619,412 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,396,000 after buying an additional 407,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,406,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,063,000 after buying an additional 192,860 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 900,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after buying an additional 429,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.17. 50,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,125. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.69. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $630.81 million, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.11.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.