Analysts Expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will report sales of $5.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings. BrainsWay reported sales of $4.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full-year sales of $26.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.40 million to $26.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $34.33 million, with estimates ranging from $33.30 million to $35.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on BWAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the 1st quarter worth about $1,084,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BrainsWay in the 1st quarter worth about $1,173,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in BrainsWay in the 1st quarter worth about $1,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

BWAY stock opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.44 million, a PE ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 1.39. BrainsWay has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $11.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

