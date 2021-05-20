Analysts Expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to post $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Continental Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 153.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

CLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of Continental Resources stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $30.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,589. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $32.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 3.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 200.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

