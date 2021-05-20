Analysts Expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. GlaxoSmithKline posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GlaxoSmithKline.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $42.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.6367 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.